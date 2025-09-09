Left Menu

Radhakrishnan's Rise: From Coimbatore to Vice Presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated CP Radhakrishnan on his election as Vice President, highlighting his dedication to society. With a solid political background and notable achievements, Radhakrishnan is expected to strengthen India's constitutional values and parliamentary discourse. He succeeds given the vacant position after Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets CP Radhakrishnan (Photo:ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan in New Delhi on Tuesday to congratulate him on his recent victory. Accompanying Modi were Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Pralhad Joshi, and JP Nadda. Radhakrishnan defeated INDIA bloc's candidate, Justice B Sudershan Reddy, by securing a margin of 152 votes in the Vice Presidential election.

Before the election, PM Modi expressed confidence that Radhakrishnan would reinforce India's constitutional ethos and elevate parliamentary discourse. With a voter turnout of 98.20%, Radhakrishnan received 452 first preference votes against 300 garnered by Reddy. The election witnessed the participation of 767 MPs out of a total of 781.

Radhakrishnan has had an illustrious career, previously serving as the Governor of Maharashtra and Jharkhand. With a strong political foundation, particularly with the BJP, his election comes after the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar due to health reasons. Radhakrishnan's extensive political experience is anticipated to significantly impact his new role.

