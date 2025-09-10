Lithium Market Shakes as China's CATL Mine Nears Reactivation

Global lithium producers faced a downturn on Wednesday following reports from Chinese state media about a potential early reopening of CATL's Yichun mine.

Earlier in the week, CATL convened a 'resumption work meeting' for their Jianxiawo mine, indicating that operations might resume sooner than expected, causing a stir in international markets.

Shares of significant producers like Albemarle and Sigma Lithium suffered, while future prices and the stock of Chinese-listed companies also dropped, highlighting the market's sensitivity to potential supply changes.