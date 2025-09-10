Lithium Market Shakes as China's CATL Mine Nears Reactivation
Global lithium markets experienced turbulence after news emerged of a possible early resumption of operations at CATL's Yichun mine in China. This development is impacting global prices and shares of major lithium producers, as the mine is a significant contributor to global lithium supply.
Global lithium producers faced a downturn on Wednesday following reports from Chinese state media about a potential early reopening of CATL's Yichun mine.
Earlier in the week, CATL convened a 'resumption work meeting' for their Jianxiawo mine, indicating that operations might resume sooner than expected, causing a stir in international markets.
Shares of significant producers like Albemarle and Sigma Lithium suffered, while future prices and the stock of Chinese-listed companies also dropped, highlighting the market's sensitivity to potential supply changes.
