Global Markets Surge Amid Economic Data Highlights

World markets experienced a surge on Tuesday, with European stocks reaching unprecedented highs. This comes as investors anticipate U.S. economic growth data expected later in the week, offering a snapshot into one of the world's largest economies.

A significant contributor to the European upswing was the healthcare sector. Notably, shares of Novo Nordisk saw a substantial increase following the U.S. approval of its new weight-loss pill, positioning the company favorably within the competitive obesity market.

Meanwhile, Japan's yen gained strength after a warning from Tokyo on potential intervention, highlighting ongoing efforts to stabilize the currency. Globally, investors remain optimistic as holiday sentiments influence financial markets, fostering an environment conducive for potential 'Santa Claus' rallies.