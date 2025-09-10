Inditex's Sales Surge: Navigating Complex Markets and Consumer Shifts

Inditex, the parent company of Zara, reported second-quarter sales figures that fell short of analyst expectations on Wednesday. Despite this, the retail giant highlighted a positive shift in sales momentum during August, showcasing resilience in the face of cautious consumer behavior in major markets, including the United States.

Net sales for the quarter ending July 31 reached 10.08 billion euros, slightly below the anticipated 10.26 billion euros. Inditex CEO, Oscar Garcia Maceiras, described the half-year performance as 'solid', emphasizing that the company managed to achieve satisfactory results in a challenging market landscape.

From the start of its autumn quarter on August 1 to September 8, Inditex experienced a 9% year-on-year sales increase when adjusted for currency, improving from the first-half's 5.1% growth rate. Despite this, shares have declined by 14% since the year's start, as the company transitions from several years of robust growth. Concerns loom over Zara's consumer demand and potential price adjustments in the U.S. to offset higher import tariffs and a weaker dollar.

