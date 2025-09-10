Left Menu

CM Dhami Pays Tribute and Extends Security Review Along Nepal Border

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami commemorated freedom fighter Govind Ballabh Pant and congratulated CP Radhakrishnan on becoming Vice President of India. Dhami held a review meeting on security along the Nepal border, urging intensive border checks and enhanced monitoring to prevent anti-social activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 11:51 IST
CM Dhami Pays Tribute and Extends Security Review Along Nepal Border
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid homage to revered freedom fighter Govind Ballabh Pant on his birth anniversary, hailing him as an eloquent orator and social reformer. In his tribute on X, Dhami acknowledged Pant's enduring influence on public and national service.

In parallel, he congratulated CP Radhakrishnan on his election as India's 15th Vice President, expressing confidence in Radhakrishnan's leadership to strengthen democracy and propel the nation towards progress, labeling it a significant victory for the NDA.

Amid new political developments in Nepal, CM Dhami conducted a video conference review with district officials and security agencies, focusing on safeguarding the international border. He directed heightened border checks, social media monitoring for misinformation, and enhanced coordination with central security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Backs Poland Amid Russian Airspace Incursion

EU Backs Poland Amid Russian Airspace Incursion

 Belgium
2
Thackeray Cousins Stir Alliance Speculations

Thackeray Cousins Stir Alliance Speculations

 India
3
Controversy Erupts Over 'Token' Flood Relief to Punjab

Controversy Erupts Over 'Token' Flood Relief to Punjab

 India
4
Tensions Flare in Doda District Over PSA Detention

Tensions Flare in Doda District Over PSA Detention

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging Europe’s Euro Trap: IMF Finds Monetary Policy Losing Power in Euroized States

ILO Study Urges Stand-Alone Hybrid Structure for Eswatini’s New Unemployment Benefit Fund

Global Strategy to Eradicate Yaws by 2030 Hinges on Serosurveys, WHO Declares

Brazil’s Road Traffic Epidemic: A Preventable Crisis Demanding Urgent Action

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025