CM Dhami Pays Tribute and Extends Security Review Along Nepal Border

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid homage to revered freedom fighter Govind Ballabh Pant on his birth anniversary, hailing him as an eloquent orator and social reformer. In his tribute on X, Dhami acknowledged Pant's enduring influence on public and national service.

In parallel, he congratulated CP Radhakrishnan on his election as India's 15th Vice President, expressing confidence in Radhakrishnan's leadership to strengthen democracy and propel the nation towards progress, labeling it a significant victory for the NDA.

Amid new political developments in Nepal, CM Dhami conducted a video conference review with district officials and security agencies, focusing on safeguarding the international border. He directed heightened border checks, social media monitoring for misinformation, and enhanced coordination with central security forces.

