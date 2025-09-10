Euro Zone Bond Market in Flux Ahead of Key U.S. Inflation Data

Euro zone government bond yields experienced a decline on Wednesday as financial markets braced for forthcoming U.S. inflation data. The anticipated statistics could play a pivotal role in determining the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut size at its upcoming policy meeting.

In France, market stability persisted after President Emmanuel Macron appointed Sebastien Lecornu as prime minister. Lecornu's selection underscores Macron's intention to preserve his pro-business reform policies, which have included tax reductions for businesses and increased retirement age regulations.

Germany's 10-year bond yields, seen as the euro zone's standard, dropped by 2.2 basis points to 2.64%. Concurrently, the yield gap between French and German bonds provided insight into investor sentiment concerning French debt.

