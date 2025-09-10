Left Menu

Somerset Indus Reaches USD 250 Million Milestone in Transformative Healthcare Fund

Somerset Indus Capital Partners nears a USD 250 million milestone for Fund III, focusing on healthcare access for India's 'missing middle'. The fund targets Tier II and III markets, leveraging diverse global investments to support innovative healthcare solutions and impact-driven growth.

Somerset Indus Capital Partners is close to securing USD 250 million for its Fund III, designed to transform healthcare accessibility across India's 'missing middle'. The fund seeks to strengthen healthcare services in Tier II and III markets, benefiting from global investor confidence.

The fund has attracted a mix of Limited Partners, including Development Finance Institutions from Europe and the US, along with global and domestic anchors. Somerset's 'Capital for Change' philosophy resonates with investors eager to tap into India's demographic transformation.

Noteworthy investments include Ujala Cygnus Hospitals and Krsnaa Diagnostics, expanding affordable healthcare in North India. Fund III capitalizes on these successes, aiming to exceed its USD 250 million target by October 2025, fostering innovation and sustainable growth in underserved regions.

