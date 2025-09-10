Left Menu

Vikram Solar Shines with Multi-Fold Profit Surge in Debut Quarter

Vikram Solar, a leading Indian photovoltaic module manufacturer, reported a significant rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter, driven by higher revenues. With a strong order book and expansion plans, the company is positioning itself as a key player in the solar energy industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 14:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vikram Solar, a prominent photovoltaic module manufacturer, announced a substantial increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 133.4 crore for the June quarter, buoyed by escalating revenues.

Recently listed on the market, Vikram Solar's net profit or profit after tax (PAT) was Rs 22.8 crore in the same quarter the previous financial year. The company's revenue for Q1 FY26 soared by 79.7% year-on-year to Rs 1,133 crore, up from Rs 630.9 crore, according to their first earnings release post-listing.

The Kolkata-headquartered company, commanding a 10.96 GW order book as of June 30, plans to scale its manufacturing capacity by four times. Additionally, its strategic backward integration into solar cell manufacturing aims to enhance supply chain security and cost competitiveness, strengthening its market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

