Bisleri Revitalizes Ladakh's Agriculture with Third Reservoir Restoration

Bisleri International, renowned for its premium packaged drinking water, has achieved a significant milestone in Nubra Valley, Ladakh, by inaugurating its third restored reservoir. This project is part of their flagship initiative, Project Nayi Umeed.

The reservoir, capable of holding 1.2 million litres, serves over 500 families by ensuring a consistent irrigation supply. The restoration was conducted in collaboration with the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council and implemented by the Ladakh Marathon. The revived water source is vital for critical irrigation needs across three major villages, benefiting extensive agricultural lands.

Aimed at combating climate impacts, Nayi Umeed projects have successfully built or restored numerous reservoirs and check dams across India. By enhancing water security, these efforts are fortifying agricultural productivity and strengthening the resilience of farming communities in the face of environmental challenges.

