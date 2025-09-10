Left Menu

Iran Denies IAEA Inspectors Access to Nuclear Sites Under New Agreement

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced that a new agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) currently excludes access for U.N. inspectors to Iranian nuclear sites. The extent of inspectors' access is set to be decided in forthcoming negotiations.

Iran has confirmed that U.N. inspectors do not have access to its nuclear sites under a new agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The announcement came from Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi during a state TV broadcast on Wednesday.

Minister Araqchi emphasized that the specific conditions for inspectors' access will be addressed in upcoming negotiations. This development raises concerns about transparency and potential impacts on ongoing international diplomatic efforts related to Iran's nuclear program.

The decision may further strain relations with global powers seeking to monitor Iran's nuclear activities. The outcome of future negotiations is crucial for determining the degree of oversight international authorities will have.

