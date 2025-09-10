Iran Denies IAEA Inspectors Access to Nuclear Sites Under New Agreement

Iran has confirmed that U.N. inspectors do not have access to its nuclear sites under a new agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The announcement came from Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi during a state TV broadcast on Wednesday.

Minister Araqchi emphasized that the specific conditions for inspectors' access will be addressed in upcoming negotiations. This development raises concerns about transparency and potential impacts on ongoing international diplomatic efforts related to Iran's nuclear program.

The decision may further strain relations with global powers seeking to monitor Iran's nuclear activities. The outcome of future negotiations is crucial for determining the degree of oversight international authorities will have.