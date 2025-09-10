Arulkumar Shanmugasundaram Leads SWELECT's Solar Revolution

Renewables solution provider SWELECT Energy Systems has appointed Arulkumar Shanmugasundaram as its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. The company emphasized that while Arul takes the helm, R Chellappan will step into the role of Vice Chairman to maintain strategic continuity and uphold SWELECT's core values.

Arul arrives with over three decades of global experience in technology and renewable energy, having previously served as the Executive Director of Operations at Ayana Renewable Power. There, he was pivotal in the development of a 5 GW renewable portfolio before the company's significant acquisition by NTPC Green and ONGC Green.

His prior roles include a transformative tenure as Chief Operating Officer at Tata Power Solar Systems. Arul's educational foundations are rooted in his studies at IIT Madras and advanced degrees from Cornell University. His leadership is seen as a critical step for SWELECT as it looks to strengthen its presence in solar manufacturing and BESS systems, further anchoring its longstanding market leadership.

