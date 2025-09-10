Kerala's Lottery Dilemma: The GST Impact

Kerala's Finance Minister, K N Balagopal, engaged in discussions with trade union leaders concerning the recent hike in GST rates on state-run paper lotteries.

The higher 40 percent GST slab, aligning these lotteries with gambling and casinos, has ignited concerns among over 200,000 agents and sellers who depend on lottery sales for their livelihoods.

The state government sought an exemption, claiming lotteries differ from gambling, but faced rejection. Now, alternatives to mitigate impacts are under exploration, amid fears of reduced ticket sales and economic uncertainties.

