EU Weighs Sanction Strategies Amid Trump's Tariff Urge on India and China

The European Union is unlikely to impose substantial tariffs on India or China despite pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump. EU officials are coordinating with Washington on sanctions against Russia, focusing on targeted sanctions rather than broad tariffs due to legal and trade implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:03 IST
The European Union is steering clear of imposing significant tariffs on major Russian oil buyers India and China, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's insistence. EU insiders cite complex legal procedures and the potential fallout on ongoing trade negotiations as reasons for restraint.

Trump has pushed the EU to levy up to 100% tariffs on India and China, aiming to financially squeeze Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, the EU distinguishes between sanctions and tariffs, requiring rigorous investigations before imposing any tariffs, as seen in its actions around the Ukraine conflict.

EU officials argue for nuanced, targeted sanctions over blanket tariffs, expressing concern that Trump's proposal might disrupt European trade talks with India. The EU has mainly targeted smaller entities funneling resources to Russia, maintaining strategic cooperation with its Asian counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

