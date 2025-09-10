Uttarakhand's Monsoon Challenges: Disaster Preparedness Under Scrutiny
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlights the state's vulnerability to monsoon disasters, citing severe damage from landslides and floods. An inter-ministerial team praised relief operations but stressed the need for improved forecasting and action plans. Key concerns include excessive silt deposition, which raises river water levels and future risks.
On Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami drew attention to the state's heightened susceptibility to natural disasters during the monsoon season, with landslides and floods posing significant challenges. He stressed the importance of collaboration with national-level institutions to bolster forecasting systems and mitigate damage.
Chief Minister Dhami pointed out the extensive harm caused by this year's heavy rainfall, which ravaged various state regions, claiming lives and devastating properties. He underscored the need for an effective action plan to address incidents like cloudbursts and landslides that render land unfit for agriculture or construction.
An Inter-Ministerial Team, led by R. Prasanna from the Ministry of Home Affairs, met with Dhami following their assessment of disaster-stricken areas. The team expressed approval of the state's relief operations, including shelter provisions and medical services. They spotlighted the crucial practice of monitoring the health of pregnant women, recommending its adoption nationwide.
