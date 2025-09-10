Left Menu

SEBI Revises Framework for Angel Funds: New Norms for Accredited Investors

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has revised regulations for angel funds, allowing only accredited investors to participate. Funds must secure five accredited investors before the first close, and records of term sheets and investments must be maintained. Angel funds are now recognized as distinct Category I AIFs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:28 IST
SEBI Revises Framework for Angel Funds: New Norms for Accredited Investors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has introduced a revised framework for angel funds, aligning them with the alternative investment funds rules. Key among these changes is the stipulation that only accredited investors can participate in these funds, which marks a significant shift in the way funds can raise capital.

Existing angel funds have until September 8, 2026, to comply. During this period, they are restricted to offering investment opportunities to no more than 200 non-accredited investors. Notably, angel funds must acquire at least five accredited investors to declare their first close, within 12 months of SEBI acknowledging their Private Placement Memorandum (PPM). Investment procedures have also been streamlined by eliminating the need to launch schemes or file traditional term sheets with SEBI.

SEBI's updated circular further stipulates a one-year lock-in for investments, with options to reduce it to six months under specific conditions. The new regulations aim to fortify compliance, distinguishing angel funds as Category I AIFs while ensuring full disclosure of investment data for benchmarking and performance evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Fed Governor's Dismissal: Independence in Question

Trump's Battle Over Fed Governor's Dismissal: Independence in Question

 Global
2
Mamata Banerjee Assures Stranded Tourists in Nepal Amid Ongoing Protests and Healthcare Crisis

Mamata Banerjee Assures Stranded Tourists in Nepal Amid Ongoing Protests and...

 India
3
Fire on the Streets: France's New PM Faces First-Day Protests

Fire on the Streets: France's New PM Faces First-Day Protests

 France
4
Sandwich-Tossing Former DOJ Employee Pleads Not Guilty

Sandwich-Tossing Former DOJ Employee Pleads Not Guilty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025