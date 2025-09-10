Left Menu

Trump's Diplomatic Maneuvers: Ending the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Former President Donald Trump is focusing on resolving the Russia-Ukraine war with minimal disruption. At the Gastech conference, Energy Secretary Chris Wright highlighted Trump's dedication to global peace and prosperity. Trump has also pushed the EU for tariffs on China and India to pressure Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:50 IST
Trump's Diplomatic Maneuvers: Ending the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has prioritized halting the Russia-Ukraine war without causing major upheavals, Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated on Wednesday. Wright, addressing inquiries about China's sanctioned LNG purchases from Russia, emphasized Trump's commitment to fostering American prosperity and global peace at the Gastech conference in Milan.

In a diplomatic initiative, Trump convened with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Despite anticipated talks, a proposed trilateral meeting involving Trump, Putin, and Zelenskiy has yet to materialize.

On Tuesday, Reuters revealed that Trump urged EU leaders to impose substantial tariffs on China, up to 100%, as a strategic measure to exert pressure on Putin. Additionally, Trump advised similar tariffs on India, highlighting these nations' significant roles as Russian oil buyers, which sustains Russia's economy amid its continued expansion into Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Fed Governor's Dismissal: Independence in Question

Trump's Battle Over Fed Governor's Dismissal: Independence in Question

 Global
2
Mamata Banerjee Assures Stranded Tourists in Nepal Amid Ongoing Protests and Healthcare Crisis

Mamata Banerjee Assures Stranded Tourists in Nepal Amid Ongoing Protests and...

 India
3
Fire on the Streets: France's New PM Faces First-Day Protests

Fire on the Streets: France's New PM Faces First-Day Protests

 France
4
Sandwich-Tossing Former DOJ Employee Pleads Not Guilty

Sandwich-Tossing Former DOJ Employee Pleads Not Guilty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025