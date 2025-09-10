Trump's Diplomatic Maneuvers: Ending the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump has prioritized halting the Russia-Ukraine war without causing major upheavals, Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated on Wednesday. Wright, addressing inquiries about China's sanctioned LNG purchases from Russia, emphasized Trump's commitment to fostering American prosperity and global peace at the Gastech conference in Milan.

In a diplomatic initiative, Trump convened with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Despite anticipated talks, a proposed trilateral meeting involving Trump, Putin, and Zelenskiy has yet to materialize.

On Tuesday, Reuters revealed that Trump urged EU leaders to impose substantial tariffs on China, up to 100%, as a strategic measure to exert pressure on Putin. Additionally, Trump advised similar tariffs on India, highlighting these nations' significant roles as Russian oil buyers, which sustains Russia's economy amid its continued expansion into Ukraine.

