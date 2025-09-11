Left Menu

Global Markets Rally Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Inflation Eases

MSCI's global stock index rose after U.S. inflation data suggested imminent Federal Reserve rate cuts. Geopolitical tensions pushed up oil prices and kept gold near record highs. Producer Price Index data further reinforced expectations of Fed action. The Dow fell while S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose slightly.

MSCI's global stock index advanced on Wednesday, buoyed by softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data that heightened expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts. Amidst geopolitical tensions, oil prices surged, and gold stayed near record highs.

The U.S. Labor Department reported a 0.1% dip in the Producer Price Index, undercutting economists' predictions. This data signaled potential for multiple rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, with traders forecasting a 25 basis point cut in the upcoming meeting.

Wall Street showed mixed reactions, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq achieving minor gains, while the Dow saw a decline. Geopolitical factors, including Israel's actions in Qatar and a Russian attack in Ukraine, contributed to fluctuating commodity prices, notably oil and gold.

