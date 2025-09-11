Left Menu

Cuba's Power Struggles: A Nation Left in the Dark

Cuba faces another power grid collapse, leaving millions in darkness. Essential services are backed up, but the majority lack electricity. Frequent blackouts and economic crises exacerbate the situation. Efforts to restore power continue amid investigation into the failure's cause. Citizens experience heightened stress due to ongoing shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 02:09 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 02:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cuba's National Electric Union reported a significant improvement in power restoration efforts Wednesday evening after the collapse of the national grid earlier that day. The outage left the Caribbean island struggling to electrify even essential services, though backup systems maintained operations at key facilities like hospitals and airports.

This latest grid failure marks the fourth in a year, with widespread blackouts becoming a common experience for the island's 9.7 million inhabitants. Government officials in Havana are actively working to revive major power plants to alleviate the ongoing energy crisis that has long plagued the nation.

The collapse exacerbates existing economic difficulties characterized by fuel and food shortages, thrusting residents into further hardship. Many, like Raúl Ernesto Gutierrez and Danai Hernandez, express frustration and stress as they revert to traditional means for daily activities. Concerns grow as Cuba's antiquated power infrastructure struggles with dwindling oil supplies from key allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

