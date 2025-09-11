Global Markets Soar Amid Interest Rate Cut Hopes
MSCI's global stock index hit a record high as softer U.S. inflation data fueled hopes for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Gold prices stayed near record levels, and oil prices rose due to geopolitical tensions. The U.S. Labor Department reported a slight dip in the Producer Price Index.
MSCI's global stock index marched to a record high on Wednesday following softer U.S. inflation figures that bolstered hopes for imminent interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. This optimism also coincided with a surge in gold prices and rising oil costs driven by geopolitical tensions.
In particular, a report from the U.S. Labor Department signaled a minor decline in the Producer Price Index, which fueled positive sentiment in the stock and bond markets. Analysts, including Carol Schleif from BMO Private Wealth, echoed the view that the Fed might not only cut interest rates next week but multiple times before year-end.
Investors are closely eyeing the upcoming consumer inflation data, the final hurdle before a projected rate cut by the Fed. Meanwhile, a court ruling temporarily blocked an attempt to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, highlighting the complex dynamics influencing market expectations.
