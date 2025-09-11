Kashmir's Fresh Produce Finds New Railway Route to Markets

The Railways have announced the launch of two parcel vans aimed at exporting fruits from Kashmir to the key markets of Jammu and Delhi, a move that promises to breathe new life into the region's horticulture industry.

Officials confirmed the initiative addresses the heavy losses suffered due to the prolonged closure of National Highway 44. The highway, integral to the region's logistics, was shut down repeatedly owing to adverse weather, impacting transport and trade activities intensely within the Union Territory.

This logistical advancement, characterized by dedicated parcel vans departing from Budgam station, offers a time-efficient alternative to road transportation. With Kashmiri apples among the initial shipments, the service symbolizes a transformative phase for local commerce, reducing reliance on vulnerable road routes and augmenting the economic vitality of Kashmir's horticulture sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)