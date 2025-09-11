Left Menu

Honoring a Legacy: Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute to Mahant Avedyanath

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 10:55 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Mahant Avedyanath, the former head priest of Gokarnath Math, on the 11th anniversary of his passing. The UP CM lauded Avedyanath's efforts in the realm of education and religion, emphasizing his dedication to both sectors throughout his life.

Reflecting on Avedyanath's legacy, CM Adityanath acknowledged the expansion of the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, which now offers education to over 25,000 students across various institutions. Under colonial rule in 1932, Avedyanath's mentor, Mahant Digvijaynath, initiated the council, overcoming financial challenges to establish colleges.

The chief minister detailed how Mahant Digvijaynath contributed property for educational purposes, paving the way for a university in Gorakhpur. Avedyanath, a staunch advocate for education, carried forward this visionary legacy, contributing significantly to the socio-educational landscape of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

