Delhi Court to Rule on Sonia Gandhi's Alleged Voter Fraud Case

In a significant legal development, a Delhi court will announce its decision today on a criminal complaint against Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. She is accused of falsifying documents to enlist in the voters' list prior to acquiring Indian citizenship.

The complaint points to perceived irregularities in the inclusion of her name in the electoral roll of the New Delhi parliamentary constituency in the early 1980s. Senior advocates argue this inclusion contravened the legal prerequisites of citizenship and residency. Records suggest her name appeared before her formal naturalization on April 30, 1983.

Despite approaches to the Delhi Police, the complainant claims official inaction, thus resorting to judicial intervention. The plea calls for an FIR and thorough investigation. The court's decision, expected later today, may pave the way for a full criminal probe into these long-standing allegations.

