Delhi Court to Rule on Sonia Gandhi's Alleged Voter Fraud Case
A Delhi court is set to deliver its verdict on a criminal complaint against Sonia Gandhi, accused of forging documents to enroll in the voter list before obtaining Indian citizenship. The case claims irregularities in the 1980-81 voter roll, prompting calls for a police investigation into the allegations.
In a significant legal development, a Delhi court will announce its decision today on a criminal complaint against Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. She is accused of falsifying documents to enlist in the voters' list prior to acquiring Indian citizenship.
The complaint points to perceived irregularities in the inclusion of her name in the electoral roll of the New Delhi parliamentary constituency in the early 1980s. Senior advocates argue this inclusion contravened the legal prerequisites of citizenship and residency. Records suggest her name appeared before her formal naturalization on April 30, 1983.
Despite approaches to the Delhi Police, the complainant claims official inaction, thus resorting to judicial intervention. The plea calls for an FIR and thorough investigation. The court's decision, expected later today, may pave the way for a full criminal probe into these long-standing allegations.
Only genuine citizens will be allowed to vote, those claiming to be genuine on basis of forged documents will be excluded: SC.