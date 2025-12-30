Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Challenges Electoral Roll 'Scam'

The Trinamool Congress will meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to discuss concerns about West Bengal's voter roll revision. Led by Abhishek Banerjee, the party alleges the process is a 'scam' and threatens protests if voters are wrongly removed. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claims state residents face harassment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 18:01 IST
A Trinamool Congress delegation is set to meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on December 31, expressing apprehensions about West Bengal's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the party announced on Tuesday.

The meeting, spearheaded by TMC's Lok Sabha leader Abhishek Banerjee, will include members of parliament from both Houses. The West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, labeled the SIR exercise as a massive 'scam' facilitated by artificial intelligence, warning that the party would protest at the Election Commission's office in Delhi if legitimate voters are removed from the rolls.

At a rally in Bankura district, Mamata Banerjee alleged state residents suffered 'torture' under the guise of the SIR process. Previously, TMC leaders approached the Election Commission on November 28, raising concerns about alleged deaths amidst the revision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

