BJP Leader Hits Back at Congress: Family Rule vs. Democracy Debate
BJP's Boora Narsaiah Goud criticizes Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for comments on PM Modi and Amit Shah, accusing Congress of undermining democracy. Goud labels Congress a 'family rule party' and challenges Kharge's authority, urging him to respect Dr. Ambedkar's legacy.
In a sharp critique on Thursday, BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud dismissed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Kharge accused the two leaders of neglecting democracy and the Indian Constitution, a statement Goud has called a misrepresentation.
Goud alleged that Congress and its allies like RJD, Samajwadi Party, and DMK are steeped in dynastic politics, referring to them as 'parivarvaad' parties. He accused Congress of being synonymous with corruption and casteism, targeting Kharge as merely a figurehead under the real control of Sonia Gandhi and her family.
The BJP leader also critiqued Kharge for ignoring the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, reminding him of the importance of Ambedkar's ideologies. Goud's remarks come after Kharge's veiled attack on Modi and Shah during a visit to Gujarat, where he stressed the opposition's focus on saving democracy.
