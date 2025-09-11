Left Menu

Green Finance: The Backbone of Global Resilience

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav emphasized the critical role of climate finance in achieving climate action goals, urging developed countries to support the global south. He highlighted India's achievements in renewable energy and advocated for Article 6 of the Paris Agreement as a tool for international cooperation and financial support for developing nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:41 IST
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav underscored the pivotal role of climate finance at an industry event, describing it as a 'make-or-break issue for climate action.' He emphasized that developed nations bear a 'moral responsibility to support the global south' in transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

Addressing the FICCI-organized event, Yadav revealed India's financial needs, estimating over USD 10 trillion will be required by 2070 to reach net-zero targets. He stressed that public funding alone would not suffice, underscoring the need for private capital through transparent and accountable financial systems.

Yadav accentuated India's strategic path under Prime Minister Modi, marked by renewable energy expansion and vibrant startups. He advocated for the use of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement to enable international cooperation, leveraging high-integrity carbon markets for climate action funding, while highlighting the urgent need for mobilizing resources to avoid climate uncertainties.

