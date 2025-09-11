Flash Flood in Anantnag Ravages Vegetable Farms, Farmers Seek Urgent Aid

A devastating flash flood in Anantnag district on Thursday has left local farmers in turmoil, with significant damage to vegetable crops poised for harvest. The floodwaters have inundated vast expanses of farmland, eliminating months of labor and threatening the income of numerous farming families dependent on agriculture for their livelihoods.

Faced with overwhelming losses and mounting debts, farmers are now grappling with the challenge of recovery. Many express concerns over their inability to prepare fields for the upcoming crop cycle without immediate assistance. Local representatives have urged the government to provide swift relief, compensation for crop damage, and preventive measures to avoid future devastation.

Chief of Agriculture, Shahnawaz Ahmad Shah, reported that damage assessments are underway. 'Preliminary findings indicate extensive loss of pulses, vegetables, and millets,' Shah revealed. Affected farmers voice their plea for government intervention, highlighting the lack of seeds and immediate resources needed to resume cultivation.

A farmer shared the dire situation with ANI, expressing a desperate need for help and compensation. Abdul Gani, another affected farmer, lamented the severe losses and the lack of communication from authorities about potential aid. 'Our entire farm is underwater,' Gani reported, stressing the urgent necessity for compensation.

