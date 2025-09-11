A Heart Transplanted to Save a Life: An Unprecedented Achievement in Organ Donation

In a remarkable act of generosity, the heart of 33-year-old Isaac, a native of Kollam, was successfully airlifted from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi. It was transplanted to save 28-year-old Ajeen Elias of Angamaly. The heart was taken from KIMS Hospital, conveyed to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, and flown by air ambulance to Ernakulam before reaching Lisie Hospital in Kochi, where Dr. Jose Periappuram led the surgery.

Isaac, who managed a hotel in Kottarakkara, was critically injured on September 6 after a vehicular accident. Despite exhaustive medical intervention, doctors declared him brain dead. His family, in a magnanimous gesture, consented to donate his organs through the Kerala Network for Organ Sharing, known as 'Mrithasanjeevani', which will benefit several patients.

In a groundbreaking medical achievement, Narayana Health City in Bengaluru achieved three heart transplants within 12 hours, a first in India, signaling a significant leap in the nation's cardiac care capabilities. The simultaneous surgeries saved three young men, emphasizing the need for coordinated efforts in organ donation and showcasing the prowess of Narayana Health's extensive transplant program, which has emerged as a leader in providing comprehensive care for heart failure patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)