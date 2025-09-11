Saudi Fund's Bold Move: Crude Support to Syria
The Saudi Fund for Development will provide Syria with 1.65 million barrels of crude oil. This gesture marks a significant step in regional efforts to normalize ties with Syria, following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad. The aid addresses Syria's reconstruction needs and boosts economic ties.
The Saudi Fund for Development is poised to deliver 1.65 million barrels of crude oil to Syria, marking a notable humanitarian effort in the region. This development was announced by Saudi state television on Thursday.
The decision underscores a shift in regional dynamics, as Saudi Arabia and other influential players seek to renew ties with Syria. This comes after the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, the former Syrian leader, who had experienced broad isolation.
As part of a wider strategy of normalized relations, the financial support aims to facilitate Syria's economic stabilization and reconstruction, reflecting a commitment to broader cooperation and peace-building initiatives in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
