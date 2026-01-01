Controversy Over KKR’s Signing Amidst Bangladesh's Hindu Atrocities

Hindu spiritual leader Jagatguru Rambhadracharya has publicly criticized Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan due to the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) recent recruitment of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman for the IPL 2026 season.

The crux of the controversy lies in the backdrop of ongoing atrocities against minority Hindus in Bangladesh. Rambhadracharya condemned these events, labeling Khan's decision as 'traitorous' in character, as per his statements in a dialogue with PTI Videos in Nagpur.

The seer further urged the Indian government to adopt a stern position on the matter, highlighting the pivotal role of Hindus in the birth of Bangladesh, and urged the Bangladeshi government to acknowledge and correct the current situation.