Controversy in Karnataka: BJP MLC CT Ravi Faces FIR Over Provocative Remarks

An FIR has been filed against Bharatiya Janata Party MLC CT Ravi for allegedly delivering a provocative speech in Maddur, Karnataka. Despite facing legal action, Ravi remains defiant, stating that he will persist in his advocacy for Hindutva.

The tensions surged in Maddur on September 8, following reported stone-pelting incidents. Police accused Ravi of stirring communal discord with his speech during a recent Ganapati immersion event. Officials allege his remarks were incendiary and targeted the Muslim community, posing a threat to social harmony.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has criticized BJP leaders for visiting the strife-hit region instead of focusing on developmental issues. He urged them to secure central government approvals for key infrastructure projects and ensure the distribution of NREGA funds to support the state's growth.