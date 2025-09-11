Left Menu

Controversy in Karnataka: BJP MLC CT Ravi Faces FIR Over Provocative Remarks

BJP MLC CT Ravi faces an FIR over alleged inflammatory remarks in Maddur, Karnataka. Despite the charges, he vows to continue his fight for Hindutva. The incident has triggered political tensions, with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar accusing BJP leaders of neglecting development for political agendas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:27 IST
Controversy in Karnataka: BJP MLC CT Ravi Faces FIR Over Provocative Remarks
BJP leader CT Ravi (Photo: Self Made Video) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been filed against Bharatiya Janata Party MLC CT Ravi for allegedly delivering a provocative speech in Maddur, Karnataka. Despite facing legal action, Ravi remains defiant, stating that he will persist in his advocacy for Hindutva.

The tensions surged in Maddur on September 8, following reported stone-pelting incidents. Police accused Ravi of stirring communal discord with his speech during a recent Ganapati immersion event. Officials allege his remarks were incendiary and targeted the Muslim community, posing a threat to social harmony.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has criticized BJP leaders for visiting the strife-hit region instead of focusing on developmental issues. He urged them to secure central government approvals for key infrastructure projects and ensure the distribution of NREGA funds to support the state's growth.

TRENDING

1
India-Mauritius Forge Stronger Ties: Modi Unveils Economic Package

India-Mauritius Forge Stronger Ties: Modi Unveils Economic Package

 India
2
Pioneering Female Leadership in Delhi University Elections

Pioneering Female Leadership in Delhi University Elections

 India
3
Triton Valves Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation and Excellence

Triton Valves Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation and Excellence

 India
4
Nepal's Gen Z Uprising: Uttarakhand Tightens Security Amid Rising Death Toll

Nepal's Gen Z Uprising: Uttarakhand Tightens Security Amid Rising Death Toll

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025