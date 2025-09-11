Himachal Braces for Intense Rainfall: IMD Issues Alerts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intense rainfall for various regions in Himachal Pradesh, prompting warnings and alerts. Light showers turned foggy in Shimla, the state's capital, creating a gloomy Thursday. According to IMD advisories, the state is expected to witness significant rainfall throughout the upcoming days.

Senior IMD Scientist Shobhit Katiyaar reported moderate rainfall across several districts, with Mandi recording 62 mm and Bilaspur 42 mm. With more showers predicted, rainfall is expected to peak between September 13 and 15, specifically affecting areas like Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Sirmaur.

A yellow alert is in effect for multiple districts. The IMD reports this monsoon season has resulted in 961 mm of rainfall, 43% above normal. The interaction of monsoon patterns and Western Disturbances has amplified rainfall levels. Despite no flash flood warnings, landslides, and mudslides remain likely, urging citizens to heed state advice and stay cautious around risk-prone areas.