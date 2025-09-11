Left Menu

Himachal Braces for Intense Rainfall: IMD Issues Alerts

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall across Himachal Pradesh, placing multiple districts on alert as unusual monsoon patterns drive the intense weather. While the rain provides crucial water supply, residents face risks of landslides and mudslides, with the wet spell expected to persist over the coming weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:11 IST
Himachal Braces for Intense Rainfall: IMD Issues Alerts
IMD Senior Scientist Shobhit Katiyar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intense rainfall for various regions in Himachal Pradesh, prompting warnings and alerts. Light showers turned foggy in Shimla, the state's capital, creating a gloomy Thursday. According to IMD advisories, the state is expected to witness significant rainfall throughout the upcoming days.

Senior IMD Scientist Shobhit Katiyaar reported moderate rainfall across several districts, with Mandi recording 62 mm and Bilaspur 42 mm. With more showers predicted, rainfall is expected to peak between September 13 and 15, specifically affecting areas like Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Sirmaur.

A yellow alert is in effect for multiple districts. The IMD reports this monsoon season has resulted in 961 mm of rainfall, 43% above normal. The interaction of monsoon patterns and Western Disturbances has amplified rainfall levels. Despite no flash flood warnings, landslides, and mudslides remain likely, urging citizens to heed state advice and stay cautious around risk-prone areas.

TRENDING

1
SaveIN Partners with TrillionLoans to Transform Healthcare Financing

SaveIN Partners with TrillionLoans to Transform Healthcare Financing

 India
2
Nepal Youth Protests Surge: Calls for Anti-Corruption Reform and Leadership Overhaul

Nepal Youth Protests Surge: Calls for Anti-Corruption Reform and Leadership ...

 Nepal
3
WNS Unveils Landmark Sustainability Report for a Resilient Future

WNS Unveils Landmark Sustainability Report for a Resilient Future

 India
4
Diplomatic Breakthrough: Belarus Frees Prisoners After U.S. Appeal

Diplomatic Breakthrough: Belarus Frees Prisoners After U.S. Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025