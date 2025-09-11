Polish Military Prepares for Drone Defense in Ukraine
Polish military representatives are set to visit Ukraine for specialized training on countering drones. This decision follows an incident where Russian drones breached Polish airspace. The training aims to enhance Poland's defense capabilities against aerial threats.
In response to a recent security breach, Polish military representatives are poised to embark on a crucial mission to Ukraine. The purpose of their visit is to undergo intensive training on neutralizing drones, a move prompted by a breach of Polish airspace by Russian drones.
The training program, aimed at bolstering Poland's defense systems, signifies the country's proactive approach in fortifying its borders and enhancing its aerial threat countermeasures.
As tensions rise in the region, this collaborative effort between Poland and Ukraine highlights the urgency of addressing drone warfare and ensuring national security.
