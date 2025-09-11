Innovating Sugar Production: Gadkari's Vision for a Greener India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has called on sugar producers to expand into ethanol-diesel blending and green hydrogen production, in response to a substantial sugar surplus in India.

Speaking at ISMA's 'The Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Conference 2025', Gadkari emphasized the critical need to develop sugar-related products, stating, 'India produces more sugar than its requirement, risking complications if Brazil's sugar output also rises.'

Gadkari highlighted that India spends Rs 22 lakh crore on fossil fuel imports, contributing to pollution issues. He urged the nation to adopt bioCNG and ethanol-blended petrol to enhance energy self-sufficiency, while elevating farmers to 'urjadata' or energy producers.