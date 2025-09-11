Love Sees No Boundaries: A Journey of Hope and Unity

In a heartwarming tale of community spirit, Rangappa, a visually challenged resident of Yermarus village, Raichur, recently embarked on a new chapter in life by marrying Narayanamma, another visually impaired individual. The bond was facilitated by local resident Nagaraj and Raichur Municipal Corporation member Narasa Reddy, who orchestrated the event.

For Rangappa, this marriage marked not just the beginning of a lifelong partnership but also symbolized hope for others in similar situations. He shared his aspirations of starting a business, optimistic about the support promised by those who arranged his wedding.

The celebration, witnessed by local villagers, highlighted the importance of community in overcoming challenges. As Rangappa and Narayanamma celebrated their union, they also showcased the power of collective effort in bringing about positive change for individuals with disabilities.