EU Sticks to 2028 Deadline for Phasing Out Russian Energy

The European Union is steadfast in its commitment to phasing out Russian oil and gas imports by January 2028, as reiterated by EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen. Despite pressure from the United States to expedite the process, Jorgensen emphasized the plan's ambitious nature following talks held with U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

Brussels remains open to implementing new sanctions against Moscow as part of ongoing discussions. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted the potential for an accelerated timeline amidst considerations for yet another sanctions package. However, it remains uncertain how these sanctions could influence the prospect of an earlier energy phase-out.

Jorgensen expressed a consensus on the importance of adhering to the proposed timeline without causing price hikes or supply issues, underlining the EU's strategy to increase U.S. liquefied natural gas purchases to compensate for the Russian shortfall. Meanwhile, diplomatic discussions continue regarding the forthcoming 19th sanctions package against Russia.

