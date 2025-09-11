Tragic Self-Immolation Sparks Investigation in Odisha

A young man is fighting for his life in Odisha following an alleged act of self-immolation that occurred on World Suicide Prevention Day. Suraj Sahu, 21, was rushed to MKCG Medical College and later to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where his condition remains critical.

Suraj reportedly set himself on fire near Mentu Chhaka in Berhampur, neighbor to a small hotel he and his father run. It's suspected that a disagreement with his father about a romantic relationship may have led to this tragic act, although no official cause has been determined.

Police have launched an investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident. Despite the absence of an official complaint, the event serves as a grim reminder of the mental health challenges facing individuals today.