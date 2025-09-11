Left Menu

Tragic Self-Immolation Sparks Investigation in Odisha

A 21-year-old, Suraj Sahu, suffered critical burn injuries in an alleged self-immolation incident in Berhampur, Odisha. Police suspect family disputes, particularly his father’s opposition to his love life, as a possible trigger. The incident coincided with World Suicide Prevention Day, highlighting mental health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:00 IST
Tragic Self-Immolation Sparks Investigation in Odisha
Suicide
  • Country:
  • India

A young man is fighting for his life in Odisha following an alleged act of self-immolation that occurred on World Suicide Prevention Day. Suraj Sahu, 21, was rushed to MKCG Medical College and later to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, where his condition remains critical.

Suraj reportedly set himself on fire near Mentu Chhaka in Berhampur, neighbor to a small hotel he and his father run. It's suspected that a disagreement with his father about a romantic relationship may have led to this tragic act, although no official cause has been determined.

Police have launched an investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident. Despite the absence of an official complaint, the event serves as a grim reminder of the mental health challenges facing individuals today.

TRENDING

1
Trump-Backed Prisoner Release in Belarus: A Diplomatic Shift?

Trump-Backed Prisoner Release in Belarus: A Diplomatic Shift?

 Global
2
Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata: A Celebration of Speed and Spirit

Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata: A Celebration of Speed and Spirit

 India
3
Steve Waugh: Empowering India's Sporting Future and Philanthropic Journey

Steve Waugh: Empowering India's Sporting Future and Philanthropic Journey

 India
4
UEFA Champions League Venues Announced Amidst Controversial Plans for Overseas Matches

UEFA Champions League Venues Announced Amidst Controversial Plans for Overse...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025