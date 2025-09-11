PM Modi Strategizes Relief for Devastated Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dehradun on Thursday to survey the extensive flood damage in Uttarakhand. He announced a Rs 1200 crore relief package and convened a high-level meeting with state officials, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd.), to coordinate relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Expressing his condolences to the families of the victims, Modi assured that the Union Government would extend all necessary support. "We are ensuring swift relief, rehabilitation, and long-term measures to support those affected," he stated. Modi also interacted with flood and landslide victims, commending their resilience in adversity.

The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia payment for the families of the deceased and injured, stressing a comprehensive approach for restoration, including housing, infrastructure, and livestock support. Children orphaned by the disaster will receive aid through the PM CARES for Children scheme, ensuring their future security.