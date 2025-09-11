Left Menu

PM Modi Strategizes Relief for Devastated Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dehradun to assess the flood aftermath in Uttarakhand, pledging Rs 1200 crore for relief. Emphasizing collaboration, Modi promised swift support and proposed substantial rebuilding efforts. This includes new infrastructure and financial aid for victims, aiming to restore normalcy to the affected communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:00 IST
PM Modi Strategizes Relief for Devastated Uttarakhand
PM Modi interacts with families affected by floods in Uttarakhand (Photo/X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dehradun on Thursday to survey the extensive flood damage in Uttarakhand. He announced a Rs 1200 crore relief package and convened a high-level meeting with state officials, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd.), to coordinate relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Expressing his condolences to the families of the victims, Modi assured that the Union Government would extend all necessary support. "We are ensuring swift relief, rehabilitation, and long-term measures to support those affected," he stated. Modi also interacted with flood and landslide victims, commending their resilience in adversity.

The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia payment for the families of the deceased and injured, stressing a comprehensive approach for restoration, including housing, infrastructure, and livestock support. Children orphaned by the disaster will receive aid through the PM CARES for Children scheme, ensuring their future security.

TRENDING

1
Trump-Backed Prisoner Release in Belarus: A Diplomatic Shift?

Trump-Backed Prisoner Release in Belarus: A Diplomatic Shift?

 Global
2
Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata: A Celebration of Speed and Spirit

Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata: A Celebration of Speed and Spirit

 India
3
Steve Waugh: Empowering India's Sporting Future and Philanthropic Journey

Steve Waugh: Empowering India's Sporting Future and Philanthropic Journey

 India
4
UEFA Champions League Venues Announced Amidst Controversial Plans for Overseas Matches

UEFA Champions League Venues Announced Amidst Controversial Plans for Overse...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025