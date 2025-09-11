PM Modi Strategizes Relief for Devastated Uttarakhand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dehradun to assess the flood aftermath in Uttarakhand, pledging Rs 1200 crore for relief. Emphasizing collaboration, Modi promised swift support and proposed substantial rebuilding efforts. This includes new infrastructure and financial aid for victims, aiming to restore normalcy to the affected communities.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dehradun on Thursday to survey the extensive flood damage in Uttarakhand. He announced a Rs 1200 crore relief package and convened a high-level meeting with state officials, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd.), to coordinate relief and rehabilitation efforts.
Expressing his condolences to the families of the victims, Modi assured that the Union Government would extend all necessary support. "We are ensuring swift relief, rehabilitation, and long-term measures to support those affected," he stated. Modi also interacted with flood and landslide victims, commending their resilience in adversity.
The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia payment for the families of the deceased and injured, stressing a comprehensive approach for restoration, including housing, infrastructure, and livestock support. Children orphaned by the disaster will receive aid through the PM CARES for Children scheme, ensuring their future security.
ALSO READ
PM Modi announces financial assistance of Rs 1,200 crore for disaster-affected areas of Uttarakhand.
IMD Warns of Torrential Rains in Arunachal Pradesh: Threats of Landslides and Flooding Loom
Under farmers’ financial assistance scheme, AP govt has deposited Rs 3,173 cr in 47 lakh bank accounts of ryots: CM Naidu.
Landslides Paralyze Jammu-Srinagar Highway: Restoration on War-footing
PM Modi Surveys Devastating Floods and Landslides in Himachal Pradesh