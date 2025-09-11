Uttarakhand Introduces Uniform Recruitment Rules for Law Enforcement

In a decisive move to unify the recruitment processes for law enforcement, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced new rules for Sub-Inspectors and Constables. This initiative, detailed in a release from the CMO, is aimed at protecting the interests and ensuring the convenience of the state's youth.

The government has implemented two distinct sets of recruitment rules: the Uttarakhand Uniformed Sub-Inspector Direct Recruitment Rules, 2025, and the Uttarakhand Uniformed Constable Direct Recruitment Rules, 2025. These are designed to bring uniformity to the recruitment process across departments, aligning with the state's commitment to transparency and service enhancement.

The Sub-Inspector rules apply to various posts under the Home Department and other departments, including roles in civil police, firefighting, and youth services, across multiple pay levels. Similarly, Constable rules cover diverse positions such as civil police, forest guards, and other enforcement roles, ensuring a streamlined, transparent process for potential recruits.

