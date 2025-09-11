Global Markets Rally As Investors Pivot Focus to Job Market Data
MSCI's global equities gauge hit a new record high as investors shifted focus from U.S. inflation to job market data, boosting expectations of Fed rate cuts. Treasury yields and the dollar fell, while major U.S. indices rose. Mixed data impacted commodity and currency markets, highlighting economic uncertainties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:53 IST
MSCI's global equities gauge surged to a new record high on Thursday, prompted by investors shifting their focus from U.S. inflation data to signs of a cooling job market.
The shift in attention strengthened bets on interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, boosting U.S. indices despite mixed economic signals.
Oil and gold saw slight declines as uncertainties persisted in commodity and currency markets, highlighting ongoing global economic challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement