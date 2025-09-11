Om Birla Champions Dialogue at Commonwealth Parliamentary Meet in Bengaluru

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, inaugurated the 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference on the iconic premises of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. The event, themed 'Debates and Discussions in the Houses of Legislature, Building People's Trust, Meeting People's Aspirations,' spans three days and seeks to enhance democratic dialogue.

During his inaugural address, Birla underscored the significance of robust discussions in Parliament and state legislatures, which he believes fortify citizens' confidence in the democratic process. He reminisced about the detailed deliberations within the Constituent Assembly, which contributed to India's inclusive Constitution. Birla called for a revival of this culture of healthy debate, pivotal to democracy.

Addressing concerns over legislative disruptions and reduced sittings, Birla appealed for decorum and productive debate to emerge with solutions. Highlighting the technological advancements such as the Digital Parliament App, he emphasized a more inclusive Parliament with proceedings available in 22 languages, culminating in broader access and participation across India's diverse society.