Ayodhya Prevails: High-Profile Visit by Mauritius PM Prepped with Precision

In anticipation of Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam's arrival, Ayodhya's district administration and police have completed comprehensive site inspections, Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover confirmed. The preparations, aimed at ensuring the PM's safe and smooth visit, include a detailed briefing to align security forces with the official itinerary.

SSP Grover emphasized, "We've established a 'minute-by-minute' plan from Ramgoolam's airport arrival to departure, aligning all duties to guarantee the event's success." The meticulous arrangements are crucial as Ramgoolam prepares to visit the revered Ram Temple.

Following earlier engagements in Varanasi, Indian PM Narendra Modi announced future collaboration with Mauritius in various sectors, underscoring strong bilateral relationships. At a news conference, Modi highlighted the cultural connections between the two nations, portraying the visit as not only diplomatic but also a celebration of shared heritage.

