CP Radhakrishnan Inaugurated as India's 15th Vice President

CP Radhakrishnan took the oath as Vice President of India, administered by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ceremony witnessed the presence of prominent leaders, including PM Modi. Radhakrishnan secured 452 votes, marking over 98% turnout and sparking speculation of cross-voting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 10:47 IST
CP Radhakrishnan Inaugurated as India's 15th Vice President
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan (Photo/DD/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CP Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the Vice President of India on Friday in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union Ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Nitin Gadkari, attended the event.

The date and time chosen for the ceremony, September 12, were considered auspicious, according to a top NDA source. Political leaders from various states, including Odisha, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh, gathered in the capital for the inauguration of the NDA nominee, Radhakrishnan, who secured the role by winning 452 votes over Opposition candidate B. Sudershan Reddy's 300 votes.

Formerly serving as the Governor of Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and holding additional responsibilities in Telangana and Puducherry, Radhakrishnan brings extensive experience. The election saw a turnout of 98.2% with curiosity surrounding 14 unexpected votes in his favor, indicating possible cross-voting from opposition MPs. Additionally, 13 MPs abstained from the vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

