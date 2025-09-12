Unyielding Defense Ties: India and US Navigate Trade Tensions

In the face of ongoing trade tensions between India and the United States, Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has assured that bilateral defense collaborations remain unaffected. Speaking at a press conference, Singh noted that despite the imposition of 50 percent tariffs, the two nations continue to advance their defense partnerships.

Held alongside the Southern Command Defence Tech Seminar, STRIDE 2025, Singh emphasized recent collaborations such as the induction of Apache helicopters into the Indian Army and the procurement of the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft engine from General Electric. Talks at the delegation level, including 2+2 negotiations, are ongoing, signaling continued commitment to defense ties.

The Indian Army's recent acquisition of Apache helicopters marks a strategic enhancement of its capabilities, dubbed a 'milestone moment.' Alongside, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has received the third GE404 engine, with another expected by September 2025. Meanwhile, US Ambassador nominee Sergio Gor expressed optimism about resolving trade disputes, suggesting progress in upcoming negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)