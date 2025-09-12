Trump’s Patience Wears Thin with Putin Over Ukraine War

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Friday that his patience with Russian President Vladimir Putin is dwindling due to the persisting Ukraine conflict, though he refrained from announcing new sanctions.

In a Fox News interview, Trump emphasized his longstanding relationship with Putin, yet voiced disappointment over Putin's inability to resolve the war. He suggested possible sanctions on Russian banks and oil, coupled with tariffs, contingent on European nations joining the effort.

Trump highlighted past actions, mentioning a sizeable tariff on India's oil exports to the U.S. as a consequential measure. He stressed the significance of European involvement, labeling the issue more of a European concern than an American one.

