Left Menu

Trump’s Patience Wears Thin with Putin Over Ukraine War

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed increasing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the ongoing Ukraine conflict, considering sanctions on Russian banks and oil, but urged European cooperation while noting sanctions on India for buying Russian oil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:57 IST
Trump’s Patience Wears Thin with Putin Over Ukraine War
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Friday that his patience with Russian President Vladimir Putin is dwindling due to the persisting Ukraine conflict, though he refrained from announcing new sanctions.

In a Fox News interview, Trump emphasized his longstanding relationship with Putin, yet voiced disappointment over Putin's inability to resolve the war. He suggested possible sanctions on Russian banks and oil, coupled with tariffs, contingent on European nations joining the effort.

Trump highlighted past actions, mentioning a sizeable tariff on India's oil exports to the U.S. as a consequential measure. He stressed the significance of European involvement, labeling the issue more of a European concern than an American one.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket Amidst Tensions: India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup Clash

Cricket Amidst Tensions: India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup Clash

 United Arab Emirates
2
Aerial Revolution: The Rise of Air Taxis in Urban Mobility

Aerial Revolution: The Rise of Air Taxis in Urban Mobility

 Global
3
Godrej Firms Up Role in Aerospace with Key LEAP Engine Components Contract

Godrej Firms Up Role in Aerospace with Key LEAP Engine Components Contract

 India
4
Market Moves: AI Trades and Sentiment Shifts Drive Wall Street

Market Moves: AI Trades and Sentiment Shifts Drive Wall Street

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025