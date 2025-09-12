Agricultural Turmoil: DAMU Closures Ignite Protests

Employees of district agrometeorological units (DAMUs) in India have expressed strong discontent over the government's move to shut these centres. Their protest, outlined in a letter to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and the Agriculture Ministry, demands action before they agree to join the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan.

The letter emphasizes that DAMUs have been pivotal in ensuring food security and farmer welfare by offering localized weather forecasts and crucial agricultural guidance, particularly during the Rabi season. A halt to these services, they warn, could disrupt agricultural activities and negatively impact crop yields.

The issue has caught political attention, with figures such as Union minister Nitin Gadkari voicing opposition. Despite assurances from the Ministry of Earth Sciences about possible frameworks to continue DAMU services, no concrete steps have been implemented, leaving the future of agrometeorological support in uncertainty.

