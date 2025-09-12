Agricultural Turmoil: DAMU Closures Ignite Protests
DAMU employees are protesting the government's decision to shut down these centres, highlighting the threat to agricultural productivity and food security. They refuse to participate in important government campaigns unless their demands for the continuation and support of DAMUs are addressed. The closure has faced opposition from politicians as well.
- Country:
- India
Employees of district agrometeorological units (DAMUs) in India have expressed strong discontent over the government's move to shut these centres. Their protest, outlined in a letter to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and the Agriculture Ministry, demands action before they agree to join the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan.
The letter emphasizes that DAMUs have been pivotal in ensuring food security and farmer welfare by offering localized weather forecasts and crucial agricultural guidance, particularly during the Rabi season. A halt to these services, they warn, could disrupt agricultural activities and negatively impact crop yields.
The issue has caught political attention, with figures such as Union minister Nitin Gadkari voicing opposition. Despite assurances from the Ministry of Earth Sciences about possible frameworks to continue DAMU services, no concrete steps have been implemented, leaving the future of agrometeorological support in uncertainty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Assures Adequate Fertiliser Supply for Satna Farmers
Farmers' protest: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut withdraws from SC her plea seeking quashing of complaint for allegedly making defamatory remarks.
Punjab Chief Minister Considers Debt Waiver for Small Farmers Amidst Flood Crisis
Flash Flood in Anantnag Ravages Vegetable Farms, Farmers Seek Urgent Aid
Farmers Call Off Protest After Meeting Assurance with Rajasthan CM