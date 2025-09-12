Left Menu

India's Mega Rafale Deal: A New Era in Indigenous Defense Manufacturing

The Indian Defence Ministry is reviewing a landmark proposal from the Air Force to acquire 114 'Made in India' Rafale jets, involving extensive local involvement and a budget exceeding Rs 2 lakh crore. This move aims to bolster India's defense capabilities amid rising regional tensions.

Updated: 12-09-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:17 IST
Representative image (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Defence Ministry has taken a significant step in strengthening its air capabilities, having received a comprehensive proposal from the Indian Air Force for the acquisition of 114 Rafale fighter jets, to be manufactured in India. The project aims to involve Indian aerospace firms, in collaboration with the French Dassault Aviation.

This acquisition stands as one of the largest defense deals in India's history, valued at over Rs 2 lakh crore. With a focus on indigenous production, the plan expects to incorporate more than 60 percent local content, setting a new precedent for domestic manufacturing. Discussions led by the Defence Procurement Board are anticipated in the coming weeks.

The proposal follows the successful deployment of Rafale jets in Operation Sindoor, where their advanced warfare technology proved effective against Pakistani forces. In addition, efforts are underway to establish a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul facility in Hyderabad, increasing the self-reliance of India's defense sector. This deal marks a pivotal moment in India's military strategy, responding to increasing regional threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

