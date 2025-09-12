Rajasthan Deputy CM Condemns Congress's AI-Generated Video Targeting PM Modi
Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa criticized an AI-generated video from Bihar Congress, depicting PM Modi's mother criticizing him. This incident has sparked a heated exchange between BJP and Congress, with PM Modi calling it an insult to mothers nationwide, intensifying political tensions.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa issued a strong condemnation of an AI-generated video shared by the Bihar Congress. The video, which has gone viral, depicted characters resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother. Bairwa described the video as reflective of Congress's 'lowly mentality.'
In an interview with ANI, Bairwa criticized Congress, stating, "I strongly condemn such a lowly mentality... We have seen such a mentality from Congress before as well. They have previously used such indecent language in Bihar... The public is watching them." The video, criticized widely, shows Modi dreaming about his late mother, Heeraben, rebuking his political actions.
This incident adds to the existing tensions after a separate confrontation at a Congress-led event in Bihar, where abuses were directed at PM Modi and his mother. Reacting sharply, the BJP launched an attack on Congress and RJD leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav. Meanwhile, PM Modi reiterated that these remarks were an affront not just to his mother but to all mothers across India, further stoking political tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
