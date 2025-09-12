Monsoon Mayhem: Himachal Pradesh Faces Severe Infrastructure Disruption

The relentless monsoon of 2025 has left Himachal Pradesh grappling with severe infrastructural disruption, as confirmed by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Friday evening. According to their 6 pm report, a staggering 500 roads, including three national highways, remain blocked throughout the state.

The continuous rainfall has wreaked havoc, disrupting at least 953 electricity distribution transformers and 336 water supply schemes. The monsoon death toll has tragically risen to 386, with 218 individuals dying from rain-related incidents like landslides, flash floods, and house collapses. An additional 168 lives were lost due to rain-induced road accidents.

The economic repercussions are enormous, with the state incurring losses exceeding ₹4,500 crore. While small vehicles navigate partially restored routes, heavy vehicles face ongoing restrictions. Efforts to restore connectivity are underway, yet many interior regions remain isolated.

Among the heavily affected districts, Kullu, Mandi, and Chamba report extensive road blockages and severe damage to power and water infrastructure. In Kullu, over 170 roads and more than 500 transformers were hit, whereas Mandi sees over 130 road blockages and 250 downed transformers. Shimla struggles with major disruptions in water supply schemes. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) continues to issue a yellow alert, cautioning that additional rain could impede restoration efforts and endanger vulnerable zones.

Authorities have advised the public to refrain from unnecessary travel in landslide-prone areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)