US SEC chair scraps aggressive enforcement agenda, FT says
Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 09:52 IST
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission vowed to give businesses notice of technical violations before "bashing down their door", as it scraps an aggressive enforcement agenda, Chairman Paul Atkins told the Financial Times in an interview published on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
- Paul Atkins
Advertisement