US SEC chair scraps aggressive enforcement agenda, FT says

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 09:52 IST
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission vowed to give businesses notice of technical violations before "bashing down their door", as it scraps an aggressive enforcement agenda, Chairman Paul Atkins told the Financial Times in an interview published on Monday.

