Net Zero Power Summit 2025 Witnesses Launch of Carbon Action Joint Working Group

New Delhi India, September 15 The Federation of Indian Industry FII under its Resilience 360 initiative organized the Net Zero Power Summit 2025 at The Lalit, New Delhi. The summit brought together policymakers, industry leaders, technologists and financial experts to discuss Indias journey towards a sustainable and carbon-neutral power sector.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 16:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], September 15: The Federation of Indian Industry (FII) under its Resilience 360° initiative organized the Net Zero Power Summit 2025 at The Lalit, New Delhi. The summit brought together policymakers, industry leaders, technologists and financial experts to discuss India's journey towards a sustainable and carbon-neutral power sector. Hon'ble Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy, Mr. Shripad Naik inaugurated the summit and delivered the keynote address. He said India's Net Zero transition is both an environmental need and an economic opportunity. He stressed the importance of clean energy, energy storage, resilient grid systems, carbon markets and green finance. The minister applauded federation of Indian industry, Dr. Deepak Jain and team for a timely and visionary event focusing on net zero pathway. He said sustainability is not new to India, it is rooted in the civilization ethos of living in harmony with the nature. Power sector is central to India's journey to 2070 transition. He said that along with the emerging technology playing a great role financing is equally critical. The transition requires primary finance, greenbonds, ESG driven investment, and a regulated carbon market. The Summit is set to reinforce India's leadership in global climate action while balancing the imperatives of energy access, security, affordability, and sustainability. He announced the launch of the working group on carbon Innovation and action with the federation of Indian industry. This group will look into business in carbon accounting, reporting and crediting monetization, and empowering industry to participate, confidently in the global carbon market. The summit featured discussions on clean energy, hydrogen, storage technologies, resilient power systems, distributed energy, finance and ESG. Experts including Hitendra Mehta, Sanjay Gupta, Atul Gupta, Dr. Shailendra Vyas and senior representatives from NTPC, PFC and Power Grid shared their insights. Dr. Deepak Jain, President of FII, said the summit is not just a dialogue but a roadmap for India's sustainable future. India's Net Zero journey cannot be achieved by policy alone or by technology in isolation. It requires a whole-of-society approach—bringing government, industry, financiers, technologists, and citizens together. This Summit is designed to demonstrate exactly that. The Federation of Indian Industry reaffirms its commitment to act as a bridge between government, industry, and global stakeholders in advancing India's Net Zero journey.

FII commits to support Net Zero journey The organizing committee led by Maj. Gen. GD Bakshi, Mr. Vinod Bapna, Dr. Rimika Kapoor, Mr. Mukesh Sakhuja and supported by experts from industry, finance and research ensured the summit's success. The event also provided a platform for networking and building partnerships between government, industry and academia.

The summit concluded with a vote of thanks by Mr. Uditendu Verma. The Federation of Indian Industry reaffirmed its commitment to act as a bridge between government, industry and global stakeholders to advance India's Net Zero journey.

